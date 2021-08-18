NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NPTN stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $425.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,474 shares of company stock valued at $346,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

