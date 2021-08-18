Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) CEO Purchases $19,175.00 in Stock

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) CEO Andrew Astor acquired 2,500 shares of Nephros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $19,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nephros stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97. Nephros, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nephros by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nephros by 91,380.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Nephros by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEPH. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.