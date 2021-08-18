Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.56

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as high as C$0.65. Neptune Digital Assets shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 539,807 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Neptune Digital Assets and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 39.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.56.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.