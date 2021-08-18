NetApp (NTAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect NetApp to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTAP opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98. NetApp has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $84.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Raymond James raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

