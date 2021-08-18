Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Reaches $0.0298

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $302,686.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00196831 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,602,453 coins and its circulating supply is 78,022,785 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.