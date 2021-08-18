Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) were up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 7,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 21,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20.

About Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

