Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 55,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,072. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

