New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 593 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,498 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Target makes up about 3.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.05.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,858,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.