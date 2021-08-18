New Relic (NEWR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2021 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

8/5/2021 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NEWR opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,548 shares of company stock worth $4,689,761. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New Relic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $30,946,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 67.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

