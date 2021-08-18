Newton Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00127511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00148858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,814.62 or 1.00147381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.86 or 0.00882391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

