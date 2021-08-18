NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Position Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 110.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 717,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,843,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.