NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Up 14.3% This Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,053.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $637.73 or 0.01415490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00346560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00123916 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005006 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002345 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

