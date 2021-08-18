NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 142.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62. NextCure has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextCure by 703.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NextCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

