NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,866,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 348,740 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 44,376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 129,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 112,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $724.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.38.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

