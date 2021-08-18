NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. NFT has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $91,858.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00843491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00047758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00104213 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

