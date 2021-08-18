Nibble Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (NBXC)

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Nibble coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nibble has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Nibble has a market cap of $98.78 and $1.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NBXC is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. Nibble’s official Twitter account is @NibbleNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nibble is www.nibble-nibble.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nibble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nibble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

