NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NICE opened at $267.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. NICE has a twelve month low of $209.26 and a twelve month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

