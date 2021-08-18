NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $170.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,732. The firm has a market cap of $269.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.47 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

