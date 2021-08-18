Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 247,838 shares.The stock last traded at $36.48 and had previously closed at $36.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKTX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Nkarta alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,140 shares of company stock valued at $906,530 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.