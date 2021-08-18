Noble Metal Group (CVE:NMG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Noble Metal Group Incorporated (CVE:NMG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.01. Noble Metal Group shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 225,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$371,710.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

About Noble Metal Group (CVE:NMG)

Noble Metal Group Incorporated engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Noble Metal Group Incorporated is based in Chilliwack, Canada.

