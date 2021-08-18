Noir Price Down 43.5% Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $150,667.44 and approximately $318.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00061187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.60 or 0.00327985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,498,165 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

