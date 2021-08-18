Noku (NOKU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,684.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Noku has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $12,684.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Noku has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noku alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.00849981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00047499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00104072 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.