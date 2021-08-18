Nord Finance Market Capitalization Tops $5.63 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.56 or 0.00005676 BTC on popular exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $621,744.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00139058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00151396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.15 or 1.00067945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00896683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.44 or 0.06771335 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

