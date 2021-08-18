Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.22. 39,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,885. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

