North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Down 25.6% in July

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd owned about 0.07% of North European Oil Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. 2,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,454. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

