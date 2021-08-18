North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 535,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $318.13 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

