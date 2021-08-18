North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $57,093.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $125,410.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,903 shares of company stock worth $15,015,322 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics stock opened at $162.75 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.48. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

