North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.63.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $232.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of -323.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

