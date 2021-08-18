North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,410 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after acquiring an additional 561,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,542,000 after buying an additional 328,092 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,903,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,194,358.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 931,708 shares of company stock valued at $115,588,131 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $137.50. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -782.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

