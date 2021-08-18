Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NTIC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,786. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $163.98 million, a PE ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

