Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells $86,950.00 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NOC traded down $5.47 on Wednesday, hitting $363.16. 409,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

