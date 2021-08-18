Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires 9,802 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.38. The stock had a trading volume of 585,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,687. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

