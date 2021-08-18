Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,760,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 128,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $140.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,748. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.