Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.88. 1,850,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

