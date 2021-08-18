Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $3.37 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 793,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.