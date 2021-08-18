Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $3.37 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 793,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

