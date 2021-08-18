Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 2,461 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.28. 628,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,014. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

