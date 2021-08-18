NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,113,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,794. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

