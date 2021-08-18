NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.09

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 1940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a current ratio of 85.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $203,471.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,498 shares in the company, valued at $514,968.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

