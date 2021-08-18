NS Partners Ltd Has $23.66 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $23,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 260.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,220 shares of company stock valued at $35,737,351. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $678.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $652.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.