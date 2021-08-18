NS Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.03. 105,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $217.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

