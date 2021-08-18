NS Partners Ltd Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.66. 14,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,901. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $207.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

