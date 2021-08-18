NS Partners Ltd Sells 5,150 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NS Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 143.3% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.61. 158,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.