NS Partners Ltd Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.1% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.1% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, reaching $418.66. 62,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,417. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $394.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.