Numeraire (NMR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.74 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for about $39.24 or 0.00086550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $400.23 million and $27.74 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00058458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.07 or 0.00858053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00048194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00104727 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,861 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,419 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.