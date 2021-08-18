Numis Securities Boosts Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Price Target to GBX 395

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BBY stock traded down GBX 22.40 ($0.29) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 296.60 ($3.88). 4,139,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,537. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 307.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 67.41. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

