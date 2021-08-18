Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt (LON:NCYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.85% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON NCYT traded up GBX 61.40 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 363.40 ($4.75). 2,426,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,658. Novacyt has a 1 year low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The firm has a market cap of £256.65 million and a PE ratio of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 333.41.

Get Novacyt alerts:

About Novacyt

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.