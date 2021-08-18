Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt (LON:NCYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.85% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON NCYT traded up GBX 61.40 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 363.40 ($4.75). 2,426,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,658. Novacyt has a 1 year low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The firm has a market cap of £256.65 million and a PE ratio of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 333.41.
About Novacyt
