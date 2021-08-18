NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,713,000 after buying an additional 817,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,628,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,357,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,910,000 after buying an additional 1,546,066 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after buying an additional 1,698,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,967,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

