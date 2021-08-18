NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Short Interest Update

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 515,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.61.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,713,000 after purchasing an additional 817,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,628,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,357,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,066 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the period. 36.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.