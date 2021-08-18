Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.61

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 101991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.