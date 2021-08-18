Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Down 26.1% in July

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAZ traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

